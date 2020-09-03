At risk north-east building to be sold at auction

A north-east building which has been categorised as ‘at risk’ is to be sold at an auction.

The property, at 3-9 Love Lane in Fraserburgh, is currently on the Historic Environment Scotland Buildings at Risk Register.

It has been listed since September 2015, where an internal inspection found the building to be long-term disused, partly roofless and unsecured.

A report from Historic Environment Scotland said: “Windows and doors are boarded up or over, there is significant plant growth to wallheads on the roofless section with an adjoining roof loosing slate and ridge.”

It is currently being marketed for sale by auction via National Property Auctions, which is scheduled to end on Friday at 12pm.

A guide price has been given as £5,000, and comes with full planning permission to convert the building into two flats, which was approved conditionally in August 2017.

For more information on the auction, visit https://auctions.nationalpropertyauctions.co.uk/auction-property/1-3AEI7B/love-lane-fraserburgh