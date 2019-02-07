At-risk groups in north-east urged to get hepatitis C test

People in the north-east are being encouraged to come forward for hepatitis C testing.

It follows as a new public health campaign working towards the elimination of the virus was launched today.

Called Get Tested, Get Treated, Get Cured, it aims to increase awareness of the virus among at-risk groups.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lindsay McLeman, NHS Grampian clinical lead for viral hepatitis, said: “Most people with the infection do not have symptoms and only discover they have hepatitis C by being tested for it.

“The benefit of treatment is that it reduces liver damage and complications and prevents further spread of the virus.”