At least two-thirds of Aberdeen schoolchildren will still work from home

Schools will see pupils attend on a rota basis, reduced class sizes – and a ban on hugging and holding hands, under new plans unveiled by council chiefs for reopening schools.

The local authority’s education service has published its Local Delivery Phasing Plan which details the work staff are undertaking to make schools and classes safe.

The plans also details how numbers of staff and pupils using toilets will need to be limited, and also states that staff should bring their own cutlery and change their clothes daily.

Pupils will also need to bring a pack lunch to school – and in order to reduce “social interaction” between class groups will eat lunch in their classrooms.

How the curriculum will work once doors reopen on August 11 has also been laid out.

The cost of implementing the measures in schools across the city will be “considerable”, according to the document.

It is planned to detail these costs in a report that will be discussed at the upcoming urgent business committee, which will be held on June 30.

In the plan it states: “Staff should avoid, as far as possible, physical contact with children and not make games and activities which encourage physical contact available.

“This may lead to staff having to review the order of courses and programmes. Some resources are not easily cleaned and use of these should be avoided. Work completed during the day should be taken home with homework completed digitally.”

One-way systems and playground size will also be looked at, with physical contact between youngsters not allowed. The report states: “Children and young people should walk single file throughout the building and must not hold hands or hug each other.

“Signage and one way systems will support this where appropriate. The size of the playground will be assessed to determine how many children can safely be in a space whilst maintaining social distancing rules. No use of fixed outdoor equipment will be permitted at this time. A limited supply of playground equipment (which allows for social distancing) should be sanitised after each play session and risk assessed appropriately.

“Individual schools will consider how best to stagger breaks to reduce the number of children accessing shared spaces at one time to ensure numbers remain within safe limits and consider wet weather alternatives.”

Pupils’ access to toilets will also be “carefully managed” to maintain social distancing within these areas.

The plan states: “Staggering break times should assist with this. Limits will be placed on the number of pupils accessing a toilet at any one time, depending on the size of the toilet area. There should be a strong emphasis on hand washing after visiting the toilet, and hand washing may require to be supervised for younger children. It is recognised that staff toilets can be limited in some school buildings.

“Very small staff toilets should be limited to single user only, using a visual mechanism to show when the toilet area is occupied. Where feasible, it may be appropriate to allocate some senior pupil toilets for staff use (taking them out of use for pupils).”

The plan also details preventative measures which should be taken by staff to limit risks such as tying their hair back and changing clothes daily . It also says they should “provide and use their own cups and cutlery where possible.”

Included within the the plan are outlines on how schools will manage in-school and at-home blended learning through reduced class sizes, static class groups and alternate learning rotas.

It says: “It is proposed that all year groups in primary school return, but in reduced groups with a regular rota system in place so that parents and children have a consistent routine.

“Classes will be divided into groups with children attending in blocks of days. In most cases classes will be split into three groups, some of which may be of different sizes so that additional supports and staffing can be allocated to some groups. Movement through the school will be limited and most children will spend their time in one classroom space.”

A maximum of one third of all pupils could attend ‘in school’ learning at any one time but there would be “significant variation” at individual schools, with some schools “unlikely to achieve the aspiration of one third”.

It goes on to state: “The potential to access to additional spaces or buildings will be explored where necessary. The spaces used for ‘in school’ learning will require to be prepared to clarify boundaries and plans are being put in place at individual school level. This may include closing off some areas although different arrangements will be required in each school.”

A consultation was also carried out with parents and carers and learners asked for their opinions. More than 5,800 parents and carers took part and more than 5,000 learners.

When asked if children should attend school following a regular pattern, 94.42% of parents surveyed strongly agreed, while 97.94% strongly agreed that children should be made aware of any changes in place before they arrive at school.

A total of 4,606 people, or 78.37% of parents also agreed that staggered arrival and departure times should be used to reduce the risk of large numbers of children congregating.

Almost 5,000 pupils strongly agreed that they would need to understand what is expected of them in terms of social distancing before they re-enter school, 95.52% of those who participated in the study.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “It’s very important that we provide pupils, parents and carers with a clear roadmap to re-opening our schools at the earliest opportunity and the Local Delivery Phasing Plan provides as much clarity as possible at this initial stage.

“The plan reflects the fact no two schools are the same and so assessments of each site are being undertaken so that the appropriate physical distancing and other safety measures are in place for each school.

“The curriculum will also have a focus on health and wellbeing initially and we will look to prepare pupils in advance as much as possible through virtual tours and other innovations.

“The plan is comprehensive and covers our anticipated approaches to Early Learning and Childcare, Primary and Secondary education and for pupils with additional support needs as well as practical issues such as transport, mealtimes, parent drop-off and pick up points.

“As we progress, we will work in consultation with parents, carers and other stakeholder groups and I would urge anyone with an interest to read the Plan or the summary FAQs on our website”.

Councillor Martin Greig, Liberal Democrat education spokesman, said: “It will be a complex process to re-open each school. However, the wellbeing of pupils has been the simple message at the core of all the preparations.

“The teaching staff are doing an enormous amount of work to make sure the young people have a safe learning environment. Teachers have been working extremely hard with planning out the use of buildings and the timetable arrangements.

“The new pattern for attending has been thought through very carefully. These are challenging times and there will very likely be many questions from parents and others about the return to school.

“There will surely be a great deal of goodwill from everyone as we come together to ensure that schools are positive and friendly places.”

