Asymptomatic police subjected to coronavirus-related assaults can now get tested

Police across the north-east will be eligible for coronavirus tests even if they are not showing any symptoms.

Officers and staff concerned about their health after being subjected to Covid-19-related assaults can now get tested.

The Scottish Government announced the change in policy today.

Previously, testing in such circumstances was available only to NHS and care workers.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “Police officers and staff are playing a vital role in the work to protect the NHS and save lives, but assault is not simply part of that job.

“Therefore, it’s important that we do everything we can to protect our people and I’m delighted that the Scottish Government has agreed to our request that officers and staff can have access to tests in these circumstances.”

Earlier this week, Police Scotland revealed that more than 100 coronavirus-related attacks on officers and staff had now been recorded.