‘Astounding’ kindness: Hero hotel owners praised for putting up 28 people stranded by A96 snow closure for free

The owners of an Aberdeenshire hotel have been hailed as heroes for putting up dozens of people free of charge after they were stranded by snow.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was shut between Huntly and Inverurie just before 3pm on Saturday as severe wintry weather made the route impassable, leaving dozens of people – including a family with a three-month-old baby – stuck in a supermarket car park.

Conditions worsened and at 6pm trunk road operators Bear Scotland confirmed the closure would last overnight.

Many people, who had parked up at Huntly’s Asda waiting through the freezing cold conditions for the news they could continue their journeys, were suddenly left facing the prospect of sleeping in their cars.

However, thanks to the hard work of Aberdeenshire Council, the police, the Community Offroad Transport Action Group (Cotag) and the local Covid-19 Huntly and District Volunteer group, the stranded parties were all provided with a roof over their heads for the night.

Springing into action

A total of 28 people, including a doctor and two paramedics, were kindly offered free rooms at the 18th century, four-star Castle Hotel just north of Huntly, and were ferried there by police and Cotag crews.

Linda Meiklejohn, who owns the hotel alongside her husband Andrew, said she sprung into action after the council phoned asking if they could put up the travellers overnight.

Mrs Meiklejohn said they “wouldn’t have dreamed” of charging anyone for the rooms, and ensured the premises, which has been shut to visitors since December 24, was ready for its sudden influx of guests.

She said: “We had to open our doors very quickly.

“Aberdeenshire Council telephoned us asking if we could take 16 people who had been stranded at the Asda car park, and so we quickly got all of our heating and everything sorted out for everyone to arrive, as we haven’t had guests in so long.

“It was 28 people who stayed with us in the end, including some young children.

“These poor people had been out there all day, but the people of Huntly all came together marvellously to help them.

“We couldn’t cook for them because we’ve been closed, so Debbie Rennie from the Aberdeenshire North food bank gave us a huge amount of food for them which was enjoyed by everyone.

“The important thing is they didn’t have to stay in their cars.

“Quite frankly I was a bit terrified as my husband and I are in our 70s and had been shielding, but there’s no choice with something like this, you just have to jump into it – but we have both had a vaccine, so fingers crossed.”

‘The Castle Hotel staff really are heroes’

The A96 was reopened by 10.30am today.

While the stranded parties were stuck in the Asda car park, staff from the supermarket provided them with food and drinks.

Huntly councillor Gwyneth Petrie said: “It’s genuinely astounding that they didn’t take any payment for all for this, the Castle Hotel staff really are heroes.

“Everyone in the community has really come together and done brilliantly, especially this hotel, Di Mitchell from the local coronavirus volunteer group, the council, and Cotag.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “What we saw last night in Huntly was the best possible example of a community pulling together when it was needed most.

“From the roads team who were working hard to rescue to the stranded families, to local community responders, businesses and an amazing network of volunteers, we were able to get these people to safety and put them up overnight.

“Nothing was too much trouble and safety was the first priority.

“This shows what a community can do when they come together.

“A huge thank you from us to everyone involved.”