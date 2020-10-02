Missing Aberdeen man traced ‘safe and well’ by police

A 54-year-old man who was earlier reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced ‘safe and well’
Gary Ingram, from the Northfield area of Aberdeen, was reported missing earlier today at 4.15pm.
MISSING MAN FOUND
Gary Ingram from the Northfield area reported missing today, Friday, 2 October, has been traced safe & well.
Thank you for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/OjHPyUne1i
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 2, 2020
Police have thanked the public for their assistance to trace him after he was located around 7pm.
