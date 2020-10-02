Missing Aberdeen man traced ‘safe and well’ by police

A 54-year-old man who was earlier reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced ‘safe and well’

Gary Ingram, from the Northfield area of Aberdeen, was reported missing earlier today at 4.15pm.

Thank you for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/OjHPyUne1i — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 2, 2020

Police have thanked the public for their assistance to trace him after he was located around 7pm.