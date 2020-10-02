Show Links
Missing Aberdeen man traced ‘safe and well’ by police

by Chris MacLennan
02/10/2020, 7:05 pm Updated: 02/10/2020, 7:18 pm
A 54-year-old man who was earlier reported missing from Aberdeen has been traced ‘safe and well’

Gary Ingram, from the Northfield area of Aberdeen, was reported missing earlier today at 4.15pm.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance to trace him after he was located around 7pm.