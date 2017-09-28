Moody’s downgrade Aberdeen City Council’s credit rating from negative to stable

Aberdeen City Council’s credit rating has been downgraded – just days after the same thing happened to the UK Government.

Last October, the council became the first local authority in Scotland to be assigned a credit rating as it embarked on a programme of investing cash in projects such as housing developments and road construction.

Initially, the council had an Aa2 rating – the third highest – and it has now been put down by rating assessors Moody’s to an Aa3 rating – the fourth highest.

Last Friday, Moody’s downgraded the UK’s credit rating from Aa1 to Aa2, partly due to Brexit.

Moody’s changed its outlook of the council from “negative” to “stable”, meaning a further downgrade is not imminent.

A Moody’s spokesman said: “While funding uncertainties remain, the stable outlook is supported by the proven abilities of these local authorities to absorb the funding cuts imposed thus far by the Central (UK) Government.”

However, the company warned that a further downgrading in the UK rating could impact on the council’s rating.

The spokesman said: “The one-notch downgrade reflects the close institutional links between the local authority sector and the sovereign, as well as the sector’s continued high dependence on government transfers.

“Should there be further pressure on UK Government finances, Moody’s expects that these would continue to be passed on to local authorities.

“Furthermore, slower economic growth would impose downward pressure on business rates, which are now partially retained by local authorities, as well as own-source revenues.”

Explaining why it lowered Westminster’s rating, the spokesman said: “Moody’s believes the UK Government’s decision to leave the EU Single Market and customs union as of March 29, 2019, will be negative for the country’s medium-term economic growth prospects.”

Credit ratings are an indication of how trustworthy an organisation is according to creditors.

The higher the rating, the more likely it is judged that the body will pay back loans on time – and better access to loans means a higher likelihood of projects being financed.