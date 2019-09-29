Aspiring north-east author Amber, 10, celebrating success in writing competitions

A north-east schoolgirl who aspires to be an author is celebrating success in a number of writing competitions.

Amber McClintock, 10, who lives in Oldmeldrum and attends Meldrum Primary, has already had a short story published in the Child Author Project, featuring 115 children’s stories from around the world.

The book became a number-one bestseller on Amazon earlier this year.

Amber also won the regional finals for Scotland in the Explore Learning Children’s Writing competition, and last week discovered she had placed third in the 10-16 age category for writing a travel blog for the UK-wide Tourist Trail project.

Amber, who cites JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series as being among her favourite books, said: “I just really enjoy reading and writing and always have.

“I go to a book club at Waterstones every week and I really enjoy it. I’ve made a lot of new friends through it and have found a lot of new books which I enjoy as well.

“I started writing because I like putting my own ideas down on paper.

“When I do that, eventually it forms a story.”

She added: “I am really proud to have won awards and things like that.

“I want to enter more competitions and I want to read and write more different types of books.” Mum Michelle, 39, said Amber has always had a love of reading – but revealed her passion was kick-started at the age of six.

She said: “She has done really, really well.

“She has always been a really big reader and enjoyed writing stories through her entire school days.

“When her little sister Marcie was born four years ago, with all the fuss around a new baby she just really enjoyed escaping with a book.

“It all stemmed from there really.

“She is very driven and very conscientious. The amount of reading she does really influences her vocabulary and that sparked her writing her own stories.

“She has decided she wants to be an architect and a writer. She’s realistic about how hard that is going to be but she is competitive and wants to do her best.

“She’s very self-motivated and that helps her a lot in her writing.

“We are very, very proud of her.”