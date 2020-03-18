Ashvale to close north-east restaurants, however takeaways will remain open

The Ashvale has confirmed it will be closing all its restaurant areas, however takeaways and deliveries will remain.

In a statement, the owners confirmed the cafe areas will close at 8pm tonight.

The Ashvale will continue to offer takeaways between 4 and 9pm, with deliveries available between 5 and 8.30pm.

Boss Stuart Devine added: “We are working well within all government guidelines and obviously hope to keep everyone fed and particularly being able to get food out to people who otherwise cannot leave the house.

“We would encourage card payments and can have orders ready for customers to collect to minimise contact.”

