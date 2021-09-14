Asda shoplifter punched security guard then went back inside to eat food from shelves

A shoplifter punched a security guard after being caught red-handed then went back inside the supermarket and began eating food off the shelves.
Sean Carbo – who was recently released from prison for spray-painting slogans over Aberdeen train station – was arrested at Asda’s Beach Boulevard store on Friday.
He admitted shoplifting and assault when he appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
