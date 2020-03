Asda has announced it is restricting all customers to buying up to three items on all food, toiletries and cleaning products amid a surge in demand following the coronavirus outbreak.

The supermarket chain also said it will close its cafes and pizza counters to free space and staff in order to help keep shelves fully stocked.

The retailer has also temporarily reduced the opening hours of all its 24-hour stores, so that they will be closed between 12am and 6am each day for re-stocking.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: