Asbestos worry over waste near Aberdeen sports centre

An investigation has been launched to discover if items found dumped near a city sports centre are sheets of asbestos.

The discovery was made near Woodside Sports Complex yesterday morning, with several sheets found close to the football pitches.

Asbestos was outlawed in the UK in 1999 and can cause cancer.

It is also expensive to get rid of, with disposal costing several hundred pounds.

Aberdeen City Council has launched an investigation into what the sheets are.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Our officers are visiting the site and if asbestos is confirmed we will arrange for a specialist contractor for its safe removal and disposal.”

The council does not provide an uplift or disposal service for any sort of asbestos, which is classed as hazardous waste and cannot be put in normal bins for collection.

Asbestos can be found in any house or building built before the year 2000 as it was widely used in a variety of projects.

According to the Health and Safety Executive, around 20 tradesman die every week as a result of past exposure to asbestos.

Mark Watkins, managing director of Aberdeen-based asbestos testing firm Entec, said: “Asbestos is dangerous to the environment and it’s also dangerous to anyone that may have come into contact with it because of airborne fibres.

“It can cause asbestosis as well as mesothelioma, which is a type of cancer. If it has been dumped, it has obviously been removed in an unsafe manner.

“The main issue with asbestos is the cost of disposing of it by the proper means. It’s so expensive.

“But it’s not something you want to leave lying around.”

Asbestos can become a hazard when materials containing it are disturbed or damaged, causing fibres to be released into the air where they can be inhaled.

This can cause diseases which can develop over long periods of time.

Councillor Lesley Dunbar, who represents the area, said: “It’s good that we’ve had assurance from the council about assessing whether it is asbestos and arranging for safe removal because it’s a popular site around the sports complex.

“There are a lot of young people and adults using that area.

“I just think it’s really irresponsible whoever it is that dumped this asbestos – if it proves to be asbestos. They’re creating what is potentially a public health hazard.

“Also I think that often because there is a cost involved in having to get asbestos safely removed and put to waste, there are companies that are irresponsible and aren’t willing to cover these costs, so it’s the council tax payer and the council who are having to pick up the cost.

“It’s highly irresponsible.”