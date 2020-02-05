New asbestos policy set out for Aberdeen workers

Councillors have agreed plans to introduce a new policy to help staff deal with asbestos.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s staff governance committee met yesterday to discuss the new asbestos health and safety policy.

They unanimously agreed to the implementation of the proposals, which will see information on the presence of asbestos passed to all those who could be affected by it.

Education and training on how to deal with the material will also be provided.

Asbestos was outlawed in the UK in 2000 after a link was found between the material and health conditions including lung cancer.

As part of the policy, all incidents and near misses will be recorded by council staff.

And any material used will be presumed to contain asbestos unless there is strong evidence to suggest otherwise.

Councillor Steve Delaney, who sits on the committee, said: “I am really pleased to see this new policy being put in place. It gives greater reassurance to our tenants.

“It is robust and addresses the issue in exactly the way it should.”