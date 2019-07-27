Aberdeen youngsters’ dazzling artwork given the perfect public platform

Art deco-style posters created by Aberdeen school pupils have gone on display at a busy north-east train station.

The Dyce in Bloom/Gardening Club worked with youngsters at Dyce Academy on the project, which is part of the Adopt a Station initiative.

The S3 pupils designed their own posters and they have now been installed at Dyce Railway Station as part of a bid to brighten up the busy site.

In designing the posters the youngsters took inspiration from the area.

Company Lofthus Signs were on hand to give the artwork its new home, putting it in place last Thursday.

The gardening group held a get-together yesterday to officially unveil the initiative.

It was attended by pupils, their family and friends, members of the club and councillors.

The designs on the posters included a range of different things, such as paintings of the planters, planes to represent the airport, trains, cyclists and more.

The artwork can be seen on boards on platforms one and two.

The 31 posters designed by the pupils are on the boards near to the timetables on one of the platforms.

Evelyn Shearer of the club said: “The gardening club wanted to brighten up the station, and it’s part of the adopt a station work we do. The work is really good.

“We were only going to have about five or six originally, but when we saw the quality we just said they should all be up.

“There’s 31 posters up, Lofthus Signs managed to get everyone in.

“We’ve had folk who use the station regularly look at them, they’ve been quite positive about it and so have ScotRail.”

Dyce in Bloom last month won at the first annual ScotRail in the Community Awards, taking home the title of Adopt a Station of the Year.

It has taken charge of the area for the past six years, and tends to it, keeping it tidy for the commuters who use the station.

As well as involving school children, it also works with groups of nursery kids, Scout groups and the local Men’s Shed.

Redundant planters were donated by Aberdeen City Council, which are maintained by volunteers and include flowers and herbs, which members of the public are welcome to take clippings from.

Councillor Neil MacGregor, who attended the event, said: “I just think it’s great.

“It’s also nice to see the station all beautiful with flowers.

“The posters are just magnificent.

“It’s obviously a great, positive, historic project.

“These artists from Dyce Academy have done a wonderful job.

“It helps to bring us all together. It’s great, really pleasing to see.”