Artworks with links to north-east sell for £225,000 at auction

Artwork with a special link to the north-east has fetched more than four times its estimated amount at auction.

Twelve rare Chinese paintings once housed in the region were expected to raise £50,000 when they were put up for grabs in Salisbury but went under the hammer for £225,000.

The collection of images of clothing, artefacts and Chinese script were created for Qianlong, who was considered to be the last great emperor of China.

It was later owned by the Chalmers family from Monkshill, in Fyvie.

The artwork was done by an anonymous court painter between 1750 and 1759. It was brought to the UK from China and the collection ended up with the Chalmers family around 1950.

“The interest was all from China, and the successful bidder is a private collector from mainland China, so the album is essentially going home,” said Freya Yuan-Richards, head of Chinese painting at Woolley and Wallis, which led Tuesday’s auction.