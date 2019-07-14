North-east school pupils showcase their best artwork

North-east pupils have brought together an array of their best artwork for an exhibition.

Kennethmont Primary, near Huntly, hosted the event on the last day of term.

The work showcased the best creations from pupils from throughout their years at the school.

Elves – from previous Christmas art assignments – proved to be a popular staple for the exhibition, as well as a large number of cat drawings and other animals from pupils.

Other creations included a 3D lighthouse and collages inspired by the Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel.

Pupil Macy explained in her artwork’s description: “He is a Spanish painter and sculptor known for his distinctive style of colourful geometric patterns that portray animals, skills, religious symbols and human figures.

“We tried to copy geometric shapes in objects and multicoloured prints.”