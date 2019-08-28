Artist to create bespoke work for new north-east health centre

An artist has started creating bespoke work for the foyer of a new north-east health centre.

Edinburgh-based Paula Thompson will also be working to develop the Donbank Ward patient garden at Inverurie Hospital, along with Inverurie health and social care hub gardens.

She will create artwork for the hub’s foyer.

The artist is working with community group Friends of Inverurie Hospital and staff from the Donbank Ward over the coming months.

Paula is a visual artist who has more than 15 years’ experience creating artwork for public spaces including healthcare, the arts and education sectors.

Any community groups in the Inverurie area who are interested in taking part in the project, or have local knowledge they think might be useful, are urged to get in touch with Grampian Hospital Arts Trust at grampian.hospitalartstrust@nhs.net

As part of a bid to enhance the wellbeing of all those who spend time in NHS Grampian premises, Grampian Hospital Art Trust (GHAT) commissions artwork for new developments and hangs work from its collection of 4,000 artworks in hospitals across the region.