Artwork created by children raises £2,500 for Aberdeen charity

An artwork created by children has raised thousands of pounds for charity at an auction.

The sale of the large canvas raised £2,500 which will support Charlie House plans to build a specialist centre in the city.

It was created by staff at wealth management firm Mattioli Woods for Venture 2019, an Apprentice-style fundraiser where teams had to raise as much money as they could, starting with £100.

The colourful canvas has now been bought by Mike Duncan, regional director for engineering firm Stork Technical Services UK, through an auction at the P&J Gold Awards in September.

Mike said: “Stork remains committed to the local community so we are proud to have won this picture and to support such a worthy charity.

“We look forward to receiving the collage, which will be displayed in our reception for all staff and visitors to see.”

Staff at Mattioli Woods, who worked with FortyTwo Studio to produce the final image, came up with the idea of involving children, siblings and parents supported by Charlie House to help them create the artwork.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

They were asked to draw something inspired by the theme home, then the images were combined to make a landscape design of the Granite City.

Wendy Atkinson, business development manager at Mattioli Woods, said: “It really is a beautiful piece of art.

“It will be great to hang outside the company or maybe in Mike’s office.

“I think the kids appreciated taking part in it.

“It is so unique and it is great to raise this money for Charlie House.”