Artists wanted to design posters of north-east town’s famous outlaw

Budding artists are being tasked with drawing a portrait of an outlaw who was the last person to be executed in a north-east town.

The Banffshire Tourist Hub hopes to use the best picture of the famous robber Jamie Macpherson on a poster advertising a new festival to mark the historic event in Banff.

Jamie was the illegitimate son of a Highland laird and a woman from the Romani community who was born in 1675.

He grew up in his father’s house and became an expert swordsman and a renowned fiddler.

He also went on to become the leader of a gang of robbers who evaded the law in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He was eventually captured and hanged in Banff in 1700 for bearing arms at a Keith market at a time when it was a criminal offence to be an Egyptian Gypsy in Scotland.

Before his execution he composed a song now known as Macpherson’s Lament, or Macpherson’s Rant, which was rewritten by Robert Burns.

Macpherson broke his fiddle before the public hanging to make sure no one could play the instrument again.

The broken violin can now be found in the Macpherson Clan museum near Newtonmore in the Highlands.

Michelle Cameron, a volunteer for the Banffshire Tourist Hub, said: “Even through Jamie was not born here we still consider him to be one of our own.

“Banff’s history is something that attracts tourists and he was such a Robin Hood-type character.”

The group is busy planning a new festival later this year to commemorate Macpherson’s hanging on Banff’s Low Street.

The festival will take place as close as possible to November 16, the anniversary of the day of his execution.

The winning artist’s portrait will be showcased on the poster designed to advertise the event.

However, it is an unusual competition – because there are no images available of the outlaw.

Michelle said: “There are no pictures of Jamie Macpherson so we are hoping to get people to submit what they think he would have looked like.”

John Cox, councillor for the area, said: “Banff has such an interesting history with such an amazing heritage.

“James Macpherson is just one of hundreds of stories that has came out of the town.”