Artists sought for Aberdeen sculpture project

Artists are being sought to help get a sculpture installed in the heart of an Aberdeen community.

The Tillydrone Gateway Project has launched an artist brief for its ambitious initiative to have a sculpture in the area.

Run by volunteers, the nine-strong group would have the statue, which could stand six metres tall, displayed beside Diamond Bridge for everyone to see.

It is part of a long-term initiative to have a public art trail in Tillydrone joining amazing pieces already in the city such as Poised in Marischal Square.

The two-stage artist brief had called for four artists to get involved by developing proposals for the sculpture involving the community through consultation.

It says: “A sculptural, eye-catching, bold and contemporary piece of artwork that reflects elements of the history, heritage and aspirations of the community, informed by members of the community, young and old, and conveying a sense of place and pride in the community.

“This will be a standalone, unmistakable statement which reflects the urban environment, the unique natural landscape and wildlife of the area around the River Don.”

The group has some funding from Sustrans, Art UK and Aberdeen City Council, but hopes to attract more funds in the future.

Sean McVeigh, from the Tillydrone Gateway Project team, said the whole project could cost up to £50,000.

The 40-year-old said: “The vision is for the Tillydrone community.

“Tillydrone does have a bad reputation, and we don’t believe it is a true reflection, as it is a good area to live in.

“The people deserve a bit of recognition and something nice for the area.”

Any artists interested in taking part in the project should email tillydronegateway@hotmail.com by November 25.