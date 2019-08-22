Artist’s new show featuring Aberdeen’s harbour works showcased at library

Watercolour paintings showcasing Aberdeen’s £350 million harbour expansion are the focus of a new exhibition.

Created by Rosemount-based artist Judith Stephens, the artwork focuses on the construction of the Aberdeen South Harbour Project, which began at Nigg Bay in 2017.

Judith, 84, has been painting for around 15 years and rediscovered her love of art on the recommendation of a friend after she retired.

Never leaving the house without her sketchpad, she paints anything that interests her – including the new harbour scheme.

Beginning with sketches in pens, she then works the drawings into vibrant watercolours.

She said: “There’s about seven or eight paintings on display.

“I just do it for fun. I’m not a professional artist, I’m just an amateur.

“I’ve been painting for about 15 years.

“I go to a life drawing class once a week and my tutor said he thought I should take them along to the library, so I did.”

Although she has been interested in art for a number of years, Judith said she took it up more regularly after her husband Thomas died.

Some of the pieces included in the exhibition show Nigg Bay, the construction work in progress and a view of Aberdeen from the harbour.

She said: “I take my sketchbook everywhere I’ve been. I’m just recently back from the Isle of Wight.

“I’ve only lived in Scotland for the past four or five years. I hope my paintings prove just how wonderful Aberdeen really is. People who perhaps don’t know the city always say Aberdeen is grey or the weather isn’t great. I see beauty everywhere I look.”

The exhibition will be in place until September 30 in Aberdeen Central Library.

Aberdeen Harbour was first established as a business back in 1136 and construction on the new Aberdeen South Harbour began in 2017.

The expansion of facilities will accommodate larger vessels and hopes to upscale opportunities for existing customers, while opening the door to new markets.

It has been described as a “game changer” for the cruise market, as it will allow larger ships to enter the port.

Part of its quay opened in July this year for construction traffic.

It is made up of 120,000 tonnes of infill material behind the caissons, watertight retaining structures on Dunnottar Quay. The north breakwater has also reached its completed length.

Independent travel agent Ramsay Travel has unveiled six new routes, which will be operated by Cruise and Maritime Voyages from the new harbour.

They will include voyages around Britain as well as trips to the Baltic States and St Petersburg, Norway and Iceland which will run between August and October 2020.