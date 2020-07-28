Artists launch fundraiser to pay for cost of framing huge Aberdeen sketch

A sketch artist has launched a fundraiser to pay for a giant-sized drawing of Aberdeen to be framed.

London scribbler Carl Lavia turned his talents to sketching a three-metre-long pen drawing of Aberdeen as part of a national art project to draw all 69 cities in the UK.

Working with photographer Lorna Le Bredonchel, the pair plan to complete large-scale impressions of every city, documenting the painstaking process in a series of photographs.

The duo managed to make progress during the Covid-19 pandemic despite being unable to visit the north-east by using Google Maps and photographs submitted from businesses in the city.

Now they are appealing for help to pay for the cost of framing the artwork, which will be showcased at a venue in Aberdeen.

Carl said: “We’re trying to get the word out there because it’s going to be a very big piece.

“If we can get the drawing framed then we can showcase the artwork somewhere in the city.

“People have been getting behind us which is great but because the piece hasn’t been finished yet we still don’t know the exact price.”

The duo are still on the hunt to find a suitable city centre location where residents can come to enjoy the drawings.

Carl added: “We’re going to be displaying it within Aberdeen but we haven’t got a venue confirmed.

“We’ve had to slow down because of Covid-19 but at the moment we’re halfway through the pencil stage.

“We’re adding more details of each individual building and I would say it’s about three months away from completion at the moment.”

Once completed, residents of the Granite City will be able to see winding roads, familiar shops, and iconic landmarks, all in intricate detail.

Carl and Lorna have already created several other giant sketches depicting cities across Britain including Birmingham, Manchester, Dundee, Edinburgh, Stirling, Perth, and Inverness.

All the works, which can take anywhere between three and five months to research and create, have been shown in notable galleries and venues within each city.

The process involves Carl wandering the streets of all the locations to gain an awareness of the culture.

Lorna begins by creating a basic pencil ‘scaffold’ of buildings across the paper and Carl then overlays with ‘sketchy’ pencil forms.

The work is fleshed out over time by a constant layering and erasing until a particular energetic feel of the buildings is attained. The final stage is to solidify all the pencil marks in ink.

Carl added: “Originally the plan was to sketch all 69 cities in the UK but what has transpired in that time is that Scotland has become a separate entity within the 69 cities.

“Having done the sketch of Edinburgh, I ended up going to Dundee and having spent so much time in Scotland I fell in love with it.

“I spent a long time trying to get familiar with the buildings and the atmosphere of Aberdeen.

“I walked along every street in the city trying to document the process by photographing each building.”

To donate to the picture frame fund, visit buymeacoffee.com/sketchnthecity

To find out more about Carl and Lorna’s Sketch in the City project, visit www.sketchnthecity.com