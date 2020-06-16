Artists’ delight as north-east exhibition goes online

Artists are preparing for an exhibition with a difference as an Aberdeen exhibition goes digital.

The Evening Express reported last week how the Aberdeen Artists Society had welcomed hundreds of submissions after being forced to rethink its plans due to Covid-19.

Originally, the society had planned to return to the city’s art gallery for the first time since 2014, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the exhibition will be held online.

Many artists have embraced the unusual way of working – amid hopes it could bring the exhibition to a wider audience.

Mary May, 61, is one of the exhibitors and has three paintings on show at this year’s event.

She said: “It’s obviously not the same as having a physical exhibition but having it like this is really worthwhile. I am glad the society has decided to do this because a lot of events have been cancelled altogether.

“Because of the lockdown, a lot of people are taking up new hobbies and some of them might have become interested in painting. People are looking for creative things to do to keep themselves occupied.

“That is one of the positive things about the lockdown – and hopefully by doing this exhibition online, more people will be able to enjoy it.”

Mary, who is originally from Cairnbulg but now lives in Edinburgh, added: “The society has been on the go for so long and it’s a great institution in the north-east. The AAS exhibition was always the big one in the calendar.

“There is always a huge variety of things to see and I am really looking forward to seeing what people have done this year.”

John Inglis and Gavin Young, who both studied at Gray’s School of Art, have been a part of the society for a number of years.

John, 66, has one painting on show this year and believes the digital exhibition will “attract more distant viewers”.

“I’m thrilled the society decided to go ahead with the exhibition, despite it being brought to the public in a different format,” John added.

“We’ve continued to work steadily during the pandemic as there has been more opportunity to work.

“With the current situation it is important to maintain the society’s profile, especially since this was due to be the first showing in the refurbished galleries.”

This will be Gavin’s first year exhibiting with the society, where he is due to showcase an oil painting named The Archeologists.

He said: “With regards to my artwork that will be displayed, it was certainly a long haul painting for me.

“The lockdown actually dampened my energy and I seemed to feel an anchor at my back slowing me down. However I ended up painting in a far more detailed way than I usually do.

“I’m honoured to be apart of this digital exhibition and can’t wait to hear what the public think of it.”

Bruce Swanson, president of AAS, admitted he had been blown away by the quality and number of submissions – and described the online show as “world class”.

He said: “AAS has been delighted by the response from artists both locally and internationally to our call for works and we have received a very strong body of works.

“We asked for recent works and many of those entered for exhibition were completed either just before or during the recent lockdown.

“The quality of the works on show is testament to the resilience and skill of the artists involved and it is tremendous that they have been able to create works of such strength and vitality under the present conditions.

“That the Aberdeen Artists Society has been able to stage the online exhibition in these difficult times is something of a miracle.

“To have turned this exhibition from the original, now unfortunately cancelled, show in the Aberdeen Art Gallery into a world class online show in less than two months is an incredible achievement.”

The online exhibition will go live on June 20.