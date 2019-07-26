Artists create tree mosaic in north-east town

A new mosaic has been created in a coastal town.

The tree artwork was created by artists Shelagh Swanson and Mary Butterworth along with members of the local Alcohol and Drugs Partnership (ADP) forum.

Stonehaven residents were also given the opportunity to make ceramic leaves to be included in the mural.

The artwork has been built on the gable end of a public toilet block beside Scallywags in the town.

Those taking part were encouraged to illustrate their own personal stories and journeys and share positive aspects of their life.

Shelagh said the tree represented a “symbol of growth” in their lives.

She said: “The ADP wanted to do a project that would raise awareness of what they do and engage participants of the forum.

“We came up with the concept of the tree.

“We compiled positive stories of the participants – it’s a symbol of growth.

“There was a series of workshops held and their families could come too.”

Around 30 to 40 people from the ADP forum took part in the project.

They also held an open day to make leaves for the tree which was attended by the public.

Shelagh added: “It was nice to see everyone taking part.”

The artists thanked the nearby restaurants and cafes for providing refreshments while they worked.

Michael Riley, Senior Community Learning & Development Worker, said: “The mural really came about as a way to highlight the incredible journey that many people in the community have taken, from problematic drug or alcohol use, to recovery.

“Stonehaven is a lovely town and is not the sort of place that people associate with drug or alcohol dependencies, which means that these problems can remain hidden. In turn this can make it very difficult for people who have recognised that they have a problem to seek help and to speak out because they feel that they will be stigmatised as a result.

“This mural is a way to show that there is hope; that we must reduce stigma so that people feel more comfortable seeking help; but most importantly it shows, through the stories and experiences of real people in the community, that recovery is possible.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to the artists and to the local businesses who have been really supportive and provided many, much needed cuppas during the installation.”