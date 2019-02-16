North-east artist’s brush with success for top prize

A north-east artist has been shortlisted for a prestigious prize.

Donald MacDonald, from Elgin, is in the running for the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize, which celebrates British contemporary representational painting and drawing.

Mr MacDonald has been nominated for his work, Put the Dog Out.

Of the 1,191 artists who entered the competition, 81 have been shortlisted.

This represents the highest level of entries in the prize’s 14-year history.

The eventual winners will be selected from these works and announced on March 5 at an evening event at the Mall Galleries in London.

Ian Rowley, chairman of the organising committee, said: “This year, we’ve been bowled over by the quality of the entries.

“There’s a tremendous diversity to the works, combined with some very bold approaches and techniques.

“A record-breaking 2,400 works were submitted by more than a thousand artists, which shows that representational art in the UK is in better health than the art establishment might surmise.”

The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize offers total prize money of £35,000.

The first prize is £20,000 plus an engraved gold medal. The second prize is £4,000, with the same amount awarded for the young artist prize.

The nominated artists’ work will be exhibited at the Mall Galleries from March 5 to 17.