Artists’ bright ideas to bring burst of colour to Aberdeen community

Work has started on the first of a series of colourful murals as part of a bid to brighten up a city community.

The four artworks are being painted on walls across Torry as part of a mental health project and efforts to improve the perception of the historic fishing community.

They will also form part of a mental health art walk to be held in the autumn, with all the artists telling the stories behind their respective visions.

The VictoriArt Road arts group is behind the scheme and efforts to brighten up a wall have begun.

City artist Katie Guthrie is currently painting on a blank wall at Nigg Bay golf club on St Fittick’s Road.

It is one of four artworks planned and it will show the community’s relationship with its surrounding environment.

The other artworks planned are a yarn-based mural at Victoria Carpets, an abstract scene at the Marine Scotland lab building and a mural on a wall opposite Tullos Primary School, all due to appear in the coming weeks.

Steven Bedford, from VictoriArt Road, hopes the mural project will change the perception of Torry.

He said: “We hope these artworks will improve local residents and the city-wide impression of Torry.

“We want to spark people’s curiosity and inspire them to get more involved in art and in their community too.

“We hold a meeting every month on how to push the project forward and we would love it if more people would come along and share their ideas or want to get involved in creative practices.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Steven said they have run into an issue at the golf club with the wall there requiring more paint than expected.

He said: “The mural located at the Nigg Bay Golf club is still unfinished due to the wall sucking up paint more than expected.

“Katie has ordered more and hopes to finish it soon.

“There are another three artists who will soon create artworks – Frieda Strachan will be creating a yarn-based mural at the carpet shop on Victoria Road, Isla Valentine will be painting an abstract scene on the Marine Lab and a street artist named Fit Like will be working with Tullos Primary School to create a mural on the wall opposite the school.”

The murals will be used as part of a mental health walk planned for September 28.

It will give artists the chance to explain the inspiration behind their work.

Workshops and talks from each of the artists involved will give an insight into the process of creating the murals and the inspiration behind them.

The VictoriArt Road group were inspired by Aberdeen’s annual Nuart festival and secured a £2,500 grant from the Health Improvement Fund to allow the project to go ahead.

The organisation applied to the city council for permission for the murals and it was granted last month.

A report submitted alongside the application set out the group’s vision for artworks around Torry.

The document said: “We are a collective of residents, artists, activists and community workers.

“Our ethos is that creativity is fundamental to the human experience, that beauty is a basic need and that public art improves lives and contributes to social justice.”