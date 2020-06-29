Artists and new dates announced for prestigious British Art Show in Aberdeen

The new dates and artists for a prestigious art show coming to Aberdeen have been announced.

The prestigious British Art Show is coming to Aberdeen Art Gallery in summer 2021 and is held every five years.

Aberdeen is the only Scottish city it will be coming to during the tour, with the event offering a snapshot of contemporary British art.

It will run at the gallery from July 3 until October 3.

Some of the artists taking part include Michael Armitage, Simeon Barclay and Helen Cammock.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson said: “Securing the British Art Show for Aberdeen is a real coup for Aberdeen Art Gallery. It will be the largest exhibition of its kind we have ever hosted. It is the international standard and scale of exhibition which the Art Gallery was redeveloped to accommodate.

“It’s a fantastic example of our ambition for the city’s recovery post-Covid, in which cultural activity and our Events 365 programme will play a major part.

“With the exhibition planned to be displayed across all three floors of the Art Gallery, this is an unrivalled opportunity for visitors to get to know more about contemporary art, including our exceptional collection in Aberdeen, meet artists and take part in inspiring events.”

Duncan Cockburn, Chair of Culture Aberdeen said: “Culture Aberdeen is delighted that the British Art Show will be presented in the spectacular context of the redeveloped Art Gallery.

“The Show provides an excellent opportunity for Aberdeen’s cultural sector to build partnership with artists from across the UK. It also provides an exciting opportunity for Aberdonians to engage with art of the highest quality in their own city.”

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Aberdeen Art Gallery is a natural host venue for the renowned British Art Show exhibition. It’s fitting to see the redeveloped gallery selected as the only venue in Scotland, cementing the region’s credentials as an emerging cultural hotspot for visitors and locals alike.”

The 9th edition of the British Art Show was originally planned to open in Manchester in September 2020.

It will also head to Wolverhampton, Plymouth before ending in Manchester in 2022.

The artists in British Art Show 9 are:

Hurvin Anderson, Michael Armitage, Simeon Barclay, Oliver Beer, Zach Blas, Kathrin Böhm, Maeve Brennan, James Bridle, Helen Cammock, Than Hussein Clark, Cooking Sections (Alon Schwabe & Daniel Fernández Pascual), Jamie Crewe, Oona Doherty, Sean Edwards, Mandy El-Sayegh, Mark Essen, Gaika

Beatrice Gibson, Patrick Goddard, Anne Hardy, Celia Hempton, Andy Holden,

Joey Holder, Marguerite Humeau, Lawrence Lek, Ghislaine Leung, Paul Maheke,

Elaine Mitchener, Oscar Murillo, Grace Ndiritu, Uriel Orlow, Hardeep Pandhal,

Hetain Patel, Florence Peake, Heather Phillipson, Joanna Piotrowska, Abigail Reynolds, Margaret Salmon, Hrair Sarkissian, Katie Schwab, Tai Shani,

Marianna Simnett, Victoria Sin, Hanna Tuulikki, Caroline Walker, Alberta Whittle,

Rehana Zaman