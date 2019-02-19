Artist to use LEGO to repair damaged walls and structures at Aberdeen’s Nuart Festival

A talented artist will be literally building upon the success of an award-winning Aberdeen street art festival.

Jan Vormann is bringing his Dispatchwork project, which uses LEGO bricks to repair damaged walls and structures, to the Nuart Festival in April.

He has appealed to the public to donate bricks and join him in making a colourful claim on Aberdeen’s public space.

Vormann is the first artist announced for the festival, which is spearheaded by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This is a wonderful invitation for children and adults alike to engage with their city in a fun and interactive way and we can’t wait to see the results.

“It is an honour to have Jan Vormann to bring his Dispatchwork project to Nuart Aberdeen and we are sure that the public will be very eager to get involved.”

Since 2007, Jan Vormann has used tens of thousands of the colourful bricks to patch crumbling holes in architectural structures around the world.

While some pieces have just a few dozen LEGO bricks incorporated into an installation, others cover zig-zagging expanses that reach across entire walls.

The bricks imitate the brick or cobblestone-constructed buildings he often “repairs”, but on a miniature scale.

Having started spontaneously patching-up surfaces in Bocchignano, Italy, Vormann has since employed the technique on walls in nearly 40 cities across Europe, Central America, Asia and the United States.

The full line-up of artists and guests involved in the festival, taking place from April 18 to 21, will be announced over the next few weeks.