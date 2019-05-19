Artist paints Aberdeen red… and blue, green, pink and yellow

An artist has told how she hopes her latest project will encourage people to see Aberdeen’s Granite Mile in a different light.

Gabrielle Reith is aiming to spend most of this month drawing different buildings on Union Street in different colours to help share her love of the street.

And Gabrielle told how her dad, Alexander Reith, a freelance architect who has restored buildings in the city centre and in Old Aberdeen, had inspired her.

The 42-year-old said: “I love Union Street and I love its architecture.

“All the buildings are so unique and I like finding out about their history and what they are used for.

“My dad is an architect and restored many of the buildings on that street.

“To restore a building you have to know a lot about it and the way that architects thought back then.

“I am very much inspired by him. In the past you can see the amount of skill architects had with hand-drawn designs of buildings and my dad still hand draws all his buildings.

“My mum went to art school and my dad trained as an architect so I come from a very creative background.

“I have chosen the colours based on what the building is used for. For the building that BrewDog is in now, I have used the light blue.

“I have not done it in any particular order, I have just done it as in which building I find the most interesting.”

The mum-of-two has carried out work across Aberdeen including in the Painted Doors Project in 2017 and has commissioned projects as part of the Look Again Festival.

The artist, who lives at Clinterty, has been sharing the images of her drawings on Twitter and highlighting the history involved.

Gabrielle added: “I chose to do Union Street first because it is the heart of the city, it is the Granite Mile.

“Part of my work is to make people look at Aberdeen differently.

“Using different colours, I think, makes people look out for the different buildings and use their imaginations.

“There are even different types of granite and I find the granite quite beautiful sometimes.

“I have had a lot of responses on Twitter to say that it is forcing people to look up and see the different buildings and the features.

“I am happy that it is making people look differently at the city centre.

“When you live in a city you don’t really appreciate the beauty and you don’t really notice the buildings.”

Gabrielle runs website Small Stories, that includes items for sale including wooden hand-painted jewellery, screen-printed tea towels, screen-printed clothes, decorations, cards and framed pieces.

Gabrielle added she planned to draw the buildings on Union Street for around 30 days before moving on to another project.

She said: “There are so many beautiful buildings in Aberdeen and I have had a couple of people make suggestions of other buildings. I think I might go into Old Aberdeen next.

“A couple of people have asked me to make a book of my drawings of the buildings all about Union Street with a history of each building so I am thinking about doing that.”

To find out more go to https://bit.ly/2E7WrD0