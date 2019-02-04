Artist paints giant mural on BrewDog’s headquarters

The artist behind a mural being painted on a beer giant’s headquarters said it is his biggest project to date.

Craig Fisher, who has worked at BrewDog for more than six years, has travelled the world creating artwork for the firm’s bars.

The 31-year-old has been dubbed the in-house graffiti artist for the Ellon-based brewery.

His latest creation is on the wall of the old Power Jacks building in the town owned by BrewDog.

Craig is hoping to finish the giant artwork by the end of the month and admits he has had a new challenge while working at the firm’s home base.

He said: “James (Watt, co-founder) approached me a few weeks ago asking how we could make the Power Jacks building look cool.

“They just let me go nuts, the more creative freedom the better.

“My theme with BrewDog and the majority of my paintings is weird underwater beasts all attacking each other and interacting.

“It is very abstract.

“I started it around two weeks ago, I’ve got another few weeks ago to go before it is finished.

“I’ve been battling the elements as my painting window has only really been after sunrise and when the wall has defrosted.

“I’m only really able to do four hours a day with the sun. I’ve probably painted six or seven days over the last two weeks.”

Despite having travelled to the United States, Japan and South Korea creating artwork for BrewDog, Craig said this has been his most exciting.

He added: “For this mural, the reason we are doing it was the building was ugly, it stood out like a sore thumb and doing this is to make it stick out like a sore thumb but in a more positive light.

“It was a white stark building and didn’t scream BrewDog at all and it’s trying to put our stamp on it. This is my most exciting one and definitely my most high profile. There is a lot of people who will see it, probably more than any other ones I’ve done. There is a sense of home pride.”

