Norwegian artist Henrik Uldalen has just started working on his Nuart mural off Gerrard Street in Aberdeen.

Henrik – a self-taught contemporary artist whose creative production revolves around classic figurative painting – has been spotted sketching behind Spring Gardens student accommodation.

The talented artist tends to explore the dark side of life, nihilism, existentialism, longing and loneliness, juxtaposed with fragile beauty.

Henrik focuses on rather emotional content and the atmosphere in his work often features elements of surrealism and expressionism.

Stay tuned for more photos and a time-lapse of Henrik’s mural.

Other artists confirmed to take part in this year’s Nuart festival

Internationally acclaimed artists SNIK, who took part in the 2018 festival, will also be back for this year’s installment. They combine the creation of hand-cut, multi-layered stencils with haunting and ethereal portraiture from a dual male/female perspective.

The gifted artists, who painted as part of Nuart Stavanger, revealed they will start creating a “twin mural” in Aberdeen next month. Click here to read our interview with Nik Ellis of SNIK.

Aberdeen-raised KMG (Katie Guthrie) already created two murals this year – one can be found at the far end of Union Square car park on Palmerston Road and her other piece is located on a wall on the Bon Accord roof top garden.

Helen Burr and the pioneer of “balloon graff” Fanakapan were also confirmed to turn Aberdeen “blank canvases” into eye-catching works of art this summer.

Explore where you can see stunning Nuart murals in Aberdeen on our interactive map: