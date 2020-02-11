Art trail shines light on Aberdeen cancer charity’s work

Part of a north-east charity art trail has been presented to MSPs at Holyrood as part of a celebration of the country’s coasts and waters.

Clan Cancer Support was invited to take part in the reception by VisitScotland, which was launching its initiative to celebrate Scotland’s coastal landscape at Holyrood.

Clan’s senior management team attended the event last week to showcase its Light the North campaign, a lighthouse-themed education and art programme.

The reception took place in the Garden Lobby at the Scottish Parliament and was attended by Stuart McMillan MSP, Fiona Hyslop MSP, cabinet secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs, and John Thurso, chairman of VisitScotland.

At the reception, Clan was able to present its 8ft lighthouse model, the first of a series of sculptures that will contain at least 30 such works – though the charity is aiming for 70.

They will be placed across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland to form a trail.

The lighthouse, which was transported from Aberdeen to Edinburgh by Light the North haulage sponsor Colin Lawson Transport, was recently decorated at Clan House in Aberdeen by artist Katie Guthrie.

The trail, which will raise funds for Clan, will open in the autumn.

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of Clan, said: “Clan chose a lighthouse for its trail as the charity has often been described as a beacon of hope and offering light in the darkness, like lighthouses themselves.

“We are delighted to be part of the year of coasts and waters and proud that the trail will enhance the work done by VisitScotland to celebrate our history and natural environment.”

The lighthouses are being sponsored by businesses and individuals and a schools’ education programme is available to encourage young people to learn about the importance of lighthouses to the north-east as well as designing and creating their own little lighthouse sculpture.