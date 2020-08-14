Art studio plans submitted for Aberdeen city centre building

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Aberdeen city centre office into a new art studio with workshop space.

The proposals for the third floor of 39 Huntly Street have been lodged by Space Solutions on behalf of Kirsty Cameron, founder of Second Home Aberdeen.

It is hoped approval will be given to change it from an office into an artist studio, arts and crafts workshop space, small retail unit and coffee shop area with seating for both arts workshop attendees, staff and the public.

Second Home Aberdeen is a not-for-profit organisation which focuses on making art more accessible.

Proposed uses for the space include regular workshops on crafts such as sketching, sewing, oil painting, Christmas wreath and stocking making, special effects make-up and classes on how to make bread.

A retail space would be included to sell arts and crafts products with an office also doubling as the retail counter due to space constraints, and an art gallery space where art works will be able to be viewed and sold.

Coffee shop facilities are also hoped to be installed, to be able to provide workshop attendees with light refreshments, and also to entice people to visit the premises.

A supporting statement submitted by Space Solutions alongside the application states: “Prior to the current Covid-19 scenario, Second Home Aberdeen had been operating on a temporary basis out of Parx Cafe at 19a Rubislaw Terrace.

“However, Kirsty has been looking for a more long-term base for Second Home Studio Aberdeen for quite some time and while the third floor of number 30 Huntly Street may seem a less than obvious solution it offers an ideal starting point for Kirsty to build on the already strong foundation of followers she has accumulated through her demonstrable dedication and interest in the arts and cultural scene of Aberdeen.

“We feel that Kirsty’s objectives through this organisation are not only highly admirable but, more significantly, very much in keeping with Aberdeen City Councils arts and culture agenda. Her success to date is further evidence of the growing demand for such facilities that make the arts accessible to everyone.”