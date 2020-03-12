Aberdeen art students win big at prestigious awards show

Two students from Aberdeen’s Gray’s School of Art have been named winners at the country’s biggest and most prestigious arts competition.

Artist Harmony Bury, 25, and film-maker Stuart Edwards, 30, triumphed over thousands of entries to take prizes at the John Byrne Award 2020.

The entrants were judged by a panel that included David Eustace, an international photographer, and Andy Scott, the sculptor behind the Kelpies.

Harmony’s dramatic and thought-provoking art installation, Scottish Forestry: Has Profit Trumped Biodiversity, saw her win The John Byrne Award for Critical Thinking.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Film-maker Stuart’s documentary, What Traces of Ourselves Do We Leave Behind, looked at how time is fleeting and reflected on moments, feelings and experiences lived.

He won the John Byrne Award for Positivity.

Niall Dolan, CEO of the John Byrne Award, said: “The response to this year’s competition was phenomenal with entries received from every part of Scotland, and the quality, depth and diversity of work was notable.

“We extend our congratulations to Harmony and Stuart and thank them for sharing such thought-provoking and timely pieces of work.”