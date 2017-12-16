Art mural featuring two teenage volunteers has been unveiled in Aberdeen city centre

An art mural featuring two teenage volunteers has been unveiled in the city centre.

​Streetsport – Denis Law Legacy Trust scooped the TSB Community Partnership Award at the Daily Mirror’s Pride of Sport awards during a ceremony in London last month.

Plans were lodged earlier this month for a mysterious spray-painted art mural on the side of St Magnus House on Guild Street to celebrate the achievement.

It has been revealed today that the mural depicts North East Scotland College student Rachael McCarthy, 19, and 17-year-old apprentice joiner Kiloh Macintosh.

The pair are dedicated volunteers of Positive Destination Northfield – an employability initiative aimed at people living within Northfield.

And the teens were chosen due to their efforts with the charity.

Social care student Rachel and Kiloh, both of Northfield, help children from the area take part in free sports such as football and dancing.

Mark Williams, chief operating officer for Streetsport, said: “They have been selflessly involved and they have given a lot of their time to the programme.

“They have been dedicated to representing the Northfield area and they have given back to their community.”

Both volunteers have been involved with the programme for more than a year.

Streetsport operates a two-year programme which helps people aged 16 to 19 develop skills that will help them in the work place.

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, who represents the Torry/Ferryhill ward, said: “I came across the mural when I was walking in the city and I think it’s amazing to see it – and to see it done at this time of year.

“While people are out doing their Christmas shopping and the city is busy – it starts a conversation.

“This display of art represents the amazing work being done by young people in Aberdeen.

“It shows how enthusiastic the young people of the city are about donating their time and helping their community.

“It’s absolutely fantastic Streetsport is choosing to showcase its young volunteers.”

Cllr Yvonne Allan, who also represents the area, said: “I am delighted at the success of Streetsport at the recent TSB awards and it is good that their success is being promoted by way of this mural on St Magnus House.”

The mural is recommended to remain in place for four months.