Art lovers encouraged to snap up original pieces in aid of Maggie’s Aberdeen

Art lovers are being urged to snap up original pieces of work to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Maggie’s Aberdeen’s third annual Art Extravaganza will run until December 12 in the Maggie’s Aberdeen centre on the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Back with a twist this year, there will be both in-person and virtual viewings of art from an array of acclaimed Scottish artists up for sale during the week-long event.

It will feature exclusive original artwork from artists such as Iain Faulkner, Marion Drummond, Gerard Burns and Cecilia Cardiff, as well as many more.

A wide range of genres including still life, abstracts, figurative and landscape works will be on display and available to purchase, with prices ranging from £595 to £13,500.

Centre fundraising manager Richard Stewart hopes the event will make up for funding lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Coronavirus really turned everything on its head for us. In Aberdeen the centre is voluntary-funded, so we’re responsible for raising the money we need to run it so we can offer support free of charge.

“Our model is based on successful events. Typically we have a series of marquee events that we hold throughout the year and we raise lots of money through them.

“The Art Extravaganza is the first event we’ve put on this year because it hasn’t been possible to do anything up until now.

“The pandemic has really hit us hard, and on top of that, it’s disrupted workplace and community fundraising.

“We are a charity that is relevant to a huge number of people, and a lot of people have either benefitted directly from the service we provide or know someone who has benefitted so hopefully people will get behind that.”

In-person and online access to view the pop-up gallery is free of charge, with 30-minute booking slots at the centre available to ensure compliance with current government restrictions.

Richard added: “There was a lot of talk this year as to whether we would be able to run the Art Extravaganza. Typically the event is held at The Chester Hotel which is a big space and we would usually have around 150 pictures.

“But we realised we would have to do it in-house this year and we had to reduce the scale of it.

“The centre really lends itself nicely to art and it also means people get a chance to see inside it.

“It’s a safe exhibition, we’re offering private viewing slots and we’re fully Covid-compliant.

“I really want people to come down and see the art in its full glory.”

To book a private viewing slot, contact Art.Aberdeen@maggiescentres.org or call 01224 928645.

You can also view and purchase online at www.givergy.uk/MaggiesArtExtravaganza2020