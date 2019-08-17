Aberdeen Art in the Park session for mental wellbeing

Mental health campaigners have set up an art session in Aberdeen to encourage people to show their creative side.

Olivia Park, who runs a Facebook group called Mental Health – Time to Change, has launched Art in the Park.

The group is aiming to bring people together as they take on arts and crafts projects.

Earlier this year, people gathered on Union Bridge to highlight the length of time those suffering mental health issues have to wait for help from support services.

As a result, metal railings erected over the bridge are adorned with colourful posters and it is hoped such creative projects can become a regular activity through Art in the Park.

Olivia, 20, decided to begin the sessions after she benefited from arts and crafts.

Olivia said: “The plan is to create a safe space where we can all have a chat and hang out while also having a creative outlet and something to look forward to.

“Hopefully having an opportunity to be around likeminded people will help us all.

“My idea for Art in the Park stemmed from my idea to start somewhat regular group art sessions, targeted at those who suffer from mental health issues.”

The event is planned to take place at Union Terrace Gardens next Saturday at 1pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along.

Olivia added: “I think it’ll be a great way to gather together likeminded people, where everyone can have a relaxing, laid back chat while also having a creative outlet.

“I think this sort of thing is much-needed. I know for me personally – I find art a great escape and a comfort in hard times.

“I’m hoping it’ll inspire people to use their creativity to an advantage, and help people who are struggling in the long run.”

The original signs put up on Union Bridge by campaigners were removed by Aberdeen City Council due to exposure to the weather.

Campaigners had put up personal stories, messages, positive affirmations and signs to show mental health issues impacts on many people.

After being removed, they were put up again by campaigners, which was welcomed by some councillors.