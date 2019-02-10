Sunday, February 10th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Inspectors praise north-east care home’s art classes in ‘very good’ report

by Dale Haslam
10/02/2019, 11:30 am

Art classes and gardening sessions are benefitting residents at a north-east sheltered housing complex.

Care Inspectorate monitors visited Abbey Court in Mintlaw on December 7 and have now published their report.

They rated the service “very good” – the second best of six possible ratings.

The report said: “We spoke to many tenants who said their quality of life had improved beyond expectations.

“They enthusiastically spoke about pleasure they got from producing artwork.

“Staff enabled a tenant to continue gardening, which brought her joy.”

