Art festival returns to Aberdeen Music Hall

An art festival is set to return to Aberdeen’s Music Hall for the first time since it reopened.

The ninth edition of Aberdeen Art Fair will be held there this weekend.

It is the first time it has been held at the venue since 2015, and to celebrate organisers have made entry free across all three days.

A range of exhibitors have already been announced for the exhibition, including Alpha Art, Subversion Gallery, Robertson Fine Art and Barry Laden.

It will include galleries and artists from across Scotland and the UK – including household names, celebrity artists, award-winning local creators and new and emerging artists.

The fair will also feature a sculpture room for the first time.

Fair director Gerry Muldoon said: “I am delighted energy company TAQA, along with their nominated charity Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs, will again be supporting what has become a regular fixture on the north east’s cultural calendar.

“And returning to the Music Hall following the wonderful renovations there will see additional visitors to the heart of the city centre.”

Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs funds day trips, gifts and short breaks for children with cancer and their families.

Among the artists featured is JJ Adams, whose work will be displayed at the Robertson Fine Art stand. He recently appeared in Edinburgh and launched his Rule Britannia collection.

Also set to feature at the event, which began today, is the Roar of the Crowd series by London-based Barry Laden.

He said: “These pieces focus on a rare mix of sport and art and where some people visualise only a flag-waving, chanting mass of supporters, I see a strong arresting picture, a faceless sea of people acting as one.

“I love the flags and strong colours along with the supporters defined by their team or nation and the joy of their devotion.

“I have combined all these sentiments in this impressionistic contemporary series.”

The exhibition is open today at the Music Hall from 6-9pm.

It alsoruns tomorrow from 10am until 5.30pm and Sunday from 10am until 5pm.

Prices for works on sale range from £50 to £30,000.