Aberdeen art fair features some braw work

An artist who designed one of the most recognisable sculptures of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail will show more of her work in Aberdeen next weekend.

Wendy Helliwell, 48, designed the Aff Yir Rocker Oor Wullie statue, in Edinburgh’s Waverley station, the work forming part of the fundraising art trail in aid of children’s hospital charities.

She is now set to exhibit her work at Aberdeen Art Fair next weekend.

The event returns to the newly-revamped Music Hall this year after a four-year absence and Wendy says the fair will be enhanced as a result.

She said: “It is very exciting that the art fair is going to be held in the Music Hall this year. I’m really excited to see inside the venue and exhibit some of my work there.

“I have got lots of fresh work to showcase and I am really looking forward to being able to let people see what I have come up with.

“Months and months of work have gone into getting everything ready and I am really excited.”

She added: “My work is very much like a sculpture on canvas and it’s all centred around recycling and reusing items.

“I’ve got some really interesting pieces which I think people will love.”

For the first time, entry to the art fair will be free and director Gerry Muldoon hopes it will attract more members of the public.

He said: “By changing no admission this year, we are hopeful it will bring a larger number of people through the door.

“That in turn means more people using the shops and cafes in the city centre, which can only be a good thing.

“By making it free, we hope it will have an economic benefit for the city.”

The art fair is open from 6-9pm on Friday, 10am-5.30pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.

For more information visit aberdeenartfair.co.uk.