Art exhibition to raise money for Charlie House

An art exhibition will be held tomorrow to raise money for a children’s charity.

More than 50 artists will have their work showcased at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen.

Organisers Karen Molloy and Alex Ednie are aiming to raise as much money as they can for Charlie House so the charity can build a specialist support centre.

The facility, which will be based on the grounds of Woodend Hospital, will provide respite care for residents with complex disabilities or life-limiting conditions.

Karen said: “I was chatting to my friend Alex about how we could raise money and we came up with the idea for a big exhibition.

“There’s so many artists in Aberdeen.”

Artists will be exhibiting around 150 works at the event where there will be a range of different styles on display.

Karen added: “Everyone we spoke to said they would love to do it.

“We’re giving half the proceeds to the artists, which is what they would probably get in a gallery anyway, and it’s for charity.

“The Chester Hotel has just undergone an expansion as well so we thought it would be a nice way to showcase that too. It’s the first external event in the new extended room.

“There’s a wide range to suit everyone’s taste.

“The main focus is supporting our local art community.”

Karen and Alex will be joining other fundraisers on the Charlie House Ascends Machu Picchu (CHAMP) trek in September this year.

They hope to raise £150,000 which will fund the cost of building one of the eight children’s bedrooms at the facility.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “It’s so encouraging to see over 50 local and acclaimed artists showing their work in aid of Charlie House this weekend.

“The CHAMP charity art exhibition at The Chester Hotel is set to be a wonderful event where attendees can purchase and bid at auction for certain pieces.”