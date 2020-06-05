Art exhibition moves online to help Aberdeen children’s charity Charlie House

A virtual art exhibition and sale has been launched to benefit an Aberdeen children’s charity.

The Friends of Charlie House Aberdeen group is hosting the online event on Facebook until June 22.

All profit from the event will go directly to Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

An annual art exhibition and sale is organised each year, however was not able to go ahead this year, with the decision taken to move it online instead.

Tracy Johnstone, member of the Friends of Charlie House Aberdeen Group, said: “We were so disappointed to not be able to host our annual art exhibition & sale, which was due to take place at Trinity Hall this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, we were spurred on by one of our fabulous artists, Alison Chandler, to get going with a virtual art exhibition and sale which we will be now be hosting on Facebook.

“We are currently contacting artists who would have been physically exhibiting and getting everything organised for the new virtual event. We will be uploading some of the artwork ahead of the event to give interested parties a sneak peek and a taste of what’s in-store over the course of the month. We look forward to sharing lots of fabulous art with everyone on-line for a fantastic cause.”

One of the artists taking part is Alison Chandler, who is also selling her own artwork.

She said: “I got through a year of abdominal cancer by painting non-stop and was persuaded to start exhibiting in 2018 after my 60th birthday.

“I started the Way Through Project, which has grown arms and legs with memoir, street art, online shop and more while I continue to work part-time for ACVO the Third Sector Interface for Aberdeen. It is through both this work and friends in Johnshaven that I got to know Charlie House right from the start of its story and suggested this virtual exhibition.”

To view the exhibition and online sale, visit www.facebook.com/FOCHart