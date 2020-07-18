Art, culture, cars and castles – all for you to explore in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

There are many ways to embrace Scottish culture in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

From celebrating ancient traditions and sparking new ones, to experiencing the region’s vibrant year-round calendar of festivals, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Better than that, there is also an abundance of events venues – including His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall, Lemon Tree, P&J Live and The Barn – to visit, too, in order to see both well-known stars and up-and-coming local talent.

And if the fine arts scene is more your thing, you’ll find internationally acclaimed artworks and masterpieces at art galleries and museums across the north-east.

As part of VisitAberdeenshire’s Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire campaign, we’ve rounded up a selection of venues – relating to Scottish arts and culture – to visit during your next outing, as well as food and drink suggestions.

The campaign – involving the Evening Express, The Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 – also has its own dedicated section on the VisitAberdeenshire website, where people can explore blogs with ideas for things to do.

Aberdeen Art Gallery

Re-imagined, re-born and ready to be re-discovered, Aberdeen Art Gallery reopened in November last year following a £34.6 million transformation.

Aberdeen Art Gallery is home to one of the finest collections in the UK, including works by important Scottish artists, designers and makers such as Henry Raeburn, Joan Eardley, Samuel Peploe, Rachel McLean, Bill Gibb and James Cromar Watt, as well as nationally and internationally-acclaimed artists including Barbara Hepworth, Francis Bacon, Tracey Emin and Claude Monet.

A wide range of art forms and media, the use of colour, hands-on interactive exhibits, music, innovative display methods and engaging interpretive information combine to create a range of experiences, moods and stories for visitors.

Food and drink suggestions:

Chop Bar & Grill – St Andrew Street, Aberdeen

Jack’s Grill – 150 Union Street, Aberdeen

The Esslemont – 38 Union Street, Aberdeen

Kirk View Cafe & Bistro – 27-29 Union Terrace, Aberdeen

Ninety-Nine Bar & Kitchen – 1 Back Wynd, Aberdeen

Chaophraya – 1 Union Terrace, Aberdeen

Duff House

This magnificent Georgian mansion, designed by William Adam, contains a collection of important works from the National Galleries of Scotland and the Magdalene Sharpe Erskine Trust.

Guests have the opportunity to get up close to wonderful artworks and special exhibits, learn the many stories of Duff House’s history, and wander through landscaped grounds set out with carriage drives and ornamental follies.

Food and drink suggestions:

Annie’s Cakery – Station Brae, Macduff

The Knowes Hotel – 43 Market Street, Macduff

The Seafront Macduff – 33 Shore Street, Macduff

The Spotty Bag Shop – 13 Old Market Place, Banff

Fife Lodge Hotel – Sandyhill Road, Banff

Wild Flour Bakery – 211 Bear Street, Banff

Dunnottar Castle

Dunnottar Castle is a dramatic and evocative ruined cliff top fortress that was the home of the Earls Marischal, once one of the most powerful families in Scotland.

Steeped in history, this romantic and haunting ruin is a photographer’s paradise, a history lover’s dream and an iconic tourist destination for visitors the world over.

Food and drink suggestions:

Shamrock and Thistle – 6 Arbuthnott Place, Stonehaven

Old Pier Coffee House – The Old Pier, Stonehaven

The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant – Harbour, Old Pier, Stonehaven

Marine Hotel – 9-10 Shorehead, Stonehaven

The Bay Fish & Chips – Beach Road, Stonehaven

Nikki’s Coffee Shop & Bistro – 25 Market Square, Stonehaven

Peterhead Prison Museum

The former Victorian HM Convict Prison Peterhead is unique in scale and highlights the work of the brave personnel that served here between 1888- 2013.

You will visually see what “real” prison life was like, whilst listening to the officers speak of their experiences as part of the audio that accompanies your tour.

Food and drink suggestions:

Harbour Spring Peterhead – Buchan Way, Peterhead

SYMPOSIUM Coffee House – 21 Queen Street, Peterhead

Dolphin Cafe – Merchant Quay, Greenhill Road, Peterhead

Zanres Fish & Chips – 35 Queen Street, Peterhead

Lettuce Eat Healthy – 90 Queen Street, Peterhead

Brew Toon – 72A St Peter Street, Peterhead

Drum Castle, Garden & Estate

The sweep of 700 years of history is stamped into Drum’s stalwart battlements, medieval square tower and sprawling extensions.

The beautiful Garden of Historic Roses is divided into quadrants that show how roses have been cultivated from the 17th to the 20th century. While the ancient oak forest adjoins the castle, providing a sense of continuity through the centuries and a home for red kites, roe deer, red squirrels and badgers.

Food and drink suggestions:

Courtyard Café – Crathes, Banchory

The Mains of Drum – The Mains of Drum Garden Centre, Drumoak, Banchory

Buchanan Bistro – Woodend Barn, Burn O’Bennie Road, Banchory

Birdhouse Cafe – 74 High Street, Banchory

Banchory Lodge Hotel – Dee Street, Banchory

Milton Brasserie – Milton of Crathes, Banchory

Grampian Transport Museum

Enjoy a superb day out for all the family at Grampian Transport Museum. Open daily, the museum showcases everything from super cars to stagecoaches.

There’s something new to discover on every visit and it is recommended allowing half a day for your visit. Take a trip down memory lane with some local legends and take a pit stop in the tea room.

Food and drink suggestions:

The Alford Bistro – 40 Main Street, Alford

Haughton Arms Hotel – Main Street, Alford

Kildrummy Inn – Kildrummy, Alford

Muggarthaugh Hotel – Muggarthaugh Hotel, Alford

Frank’s Fryer – Main Street, Alford

Alford Tandoori – Watchmaker’s Lane, Alford

