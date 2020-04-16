Children’s card competition will help support Aberdeen charity and community

A new competition has been launched for north-east children to design greeting cards to help support a charity and their community.

Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) came up with the idea for the cards to be sold to residents keen to cheer up their loved ones during the lockdown.

There will be two winning categories – one for youngsters aged from 4-11 and one for older children between the ages of 12 and 16.

And the winning entries will be turned into cards.

The charity, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, supports people facing difficulties with their mental health in the north-east.

Two emergency helplines were recently launched for people needing help – one in Aberdeen and one in Aboyne – after it emerged that counselling sessions could no longer go ahead due to lockdown restrictions.

Mental Health Aberdeen director, Isla Stewart, said: “This year is the 70th anniversary of the charity and most events have been put on hold.

“So we thought about things that we can do to help people feel better.

“The kids design the cards which people can buy, and the money raised will go into Mental Health Aberdeen and additional helplines, as well as sending cheer to people at a difficult time.”

Isla said the competition entries should show that someone is being thought of and are missed.

She said: “Physical health is one of the most important things, but the situation will have an impact on mental health for a lot of people.

“We’re not able to see the people we love and care about right now, so little acts of kindness have a big impact on mental health.

“I think kids really do get behind opportunities like this and mental health is being talked about more and more.

“It’s a nice way of showing a little bit of kindness.”

The charity was inspired by the large numbers of people who have been clapping for NHS workers on Thursday nights and placing pictures of rainbows in their windows.

Astrid Whyte, chief executive of Mental Health Aberdeen, said: “The beautiful rainbows that have been seen in windows of the north-east have shown us that there is great talent out there and inspired us to launch this card competition.

“We hope that children of all ages are willing to rise to another artistic challenge, to help us design a card that can be sent to family, friends, neighbours or maybe even strangers, to show that you are thinking of them.

“It is well documented that doing good is good for you too, releasing endorphins which are the feel-good chemicals in the brain.

“This means that every child who takes part, every person who buys one of the winning designs, and every future recipient of a card will benefit mentally from these acts of kindness.”

The competition launches today and will run until April 24.

All designs must be drawn on an A5 piece of paper.

To submit your drawing, take a good quality photo on any smart phone and send it to fundraiser@mhaberdeen.org.uk

Applicants are urged to hold on to their designs, as winners will need to send their drawing to the head office of the charity at a later date.

