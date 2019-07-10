Arrests at Aberdeen airport continue to fall

A suspected voyeur and a drunk who failed to obey a pilot were among those arrested at Aberdeen’s airport last year.

New figures show eight people were held at Aberdeen International Airport in 2018 – continuing a steady decline in arrests in recent years at the hub, which has its own police office and cells.

Using freedom of information laws, the Evening Express learned 30 people were arrested at the airport in 2015, falling to 17 in 2016 and to 11 in 2017.

Four people have been arrested at the airport so far in 2019 – two for breach of the peace, one for possession of an offensive weapon and one for drink-driving.

The 2018 arrests were for being drunk on an aircraft and failing to obey the pilot’s commands, drink-driving, breach of the peace and voyeurism.

Three people were arrested for assault.

One of the arrests was for entering an aircraft while drunk and committing vandalism.

In May, a 33-year-old man was ordered to pay £1,659 costs at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident on August 13 last year.

One of those arrested for assault in 2018 was a 39-year-old man who was fined £4,000 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in September after admitting assaulting three people in May 2018 after he could not produce a passport to the Border Force when arriving from Malta.

An Aberdeen International Airport spokeswoman said: “It’s positive to see the drop in the number of arrests and we’ll continue to work closely with our Police Scotland colleagues to keep the highest possible standard of safety for passengers and staff at all times.”