Arrests as drug cops smash organised crime gang in Aberdeen

Four men have been arrested following a major crackdown on drugs and organised crime in Aberdeen.

The investigation, code-named Operation Hidden, focused on an alleged gang linked to the trade of crack cocaine and heroin in the Granite City.

Four properties were targeted in a series of early-morning raids and a quantity of class A drugs, worth five-figures, was seized.

It was the culmination of around two months’ hard work by North East Police Division’s Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Led by Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, Operation Hidden focused on protecting Aberdeen’s most vulnerable communities and keeping drugs off the city’s streets.

DI Thomson said: “This operation was in response to an organised crime syndicate who have embedded themselves in Aberdeen. We have been investigating them over a number of months.

“Tackling serious and organised crime and protecting vulnerable people in the north-east police division has been a key priority.

“We have a dedicated team who tackle this kind of crime in the north-east.”

Officers, using a battering ram, smashed their way into properties in the Kittybrewster and King Street areas yesterday.

Nearly £10,000 of Class A drugs were recovered, while four men – aged 33, 39, 47 and 48 – were arrested.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

DI Thomson said: “We are absolutely committed to tackling serious and organised crime operating in the north-east and across county lines. It’s a local and national priority.

“It is very much at the forefront of our minds to tackle these groups and protect the vulnerable.

“These groups exploit some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, and we want to give the public assurances that we are tackling serious crime and drugs.

“We will continue to take action against those who cause harm in our communities.”

Officers working on the operation have been complying with Covid-19 regulations – and DI Thomson vowed the war on drugs would continue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

In August, more than £120,000 of drugs were seized as police teams continue to crack down on the trade.

Of that total, £15,500 was Class A drugs, £60,000 Class B and £48,500 Class C.

DI Thomson added: “We have had to be mindful and conscious of the impact of the pandemic but we have been resilient.

“Just because there is a pandemic, it doesn’t mean crime ends.

“I continue to reassure and encourage anyone with any concerns or information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the website.

“Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”