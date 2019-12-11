Arrest warrant issued for Scotland rugby player who failed to show at Aberdeen court

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Scotland rugby player after he failed to show at a court hearing in Aberdeen.

D’Arcy Rae, 24, is accused of dangerous driving and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Sheriff Eric Brown issued an apprehension warrant for the Glasgow Warriors prop.

Rae pled not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of dangerous driving on the B979 between Stonehaven and Peterculter on March 31 this year, allegedly doing 111mph where the road has a limit of 60mph.

