More than two years of works on Aberdeen’s roads in just 80 days

More than two years’ worth of roadworks is currently being undertaken in the space of 80 days across Aberdeen

Right now there are 34 “high impact” disruptions ongoing or due to start within the next week. It means a total of 787 days of roadworks are currently in operation throughout the city.

Drivers have already faced long tailbacks on a number of city commuter sites, including Queen’s Road, Great Northern Road, North Deeside Road and King Street.

Aberdeen City Council, SGN and Scottish Water are among the organisations currently digging up the roads.

The local authority has said it is ahead of schedule when it comes to its summer roadworks programme.

Queues stretching a mile and a half were reported on Queen’s Road on Tuesday as resurfacing work by the council took place at the Hazlehead roundabout.

The King’s Gate approach to the interchange was closed and the traffic down to one lane on Queen’s Road.

The work has caused extensive disruption in recent weeks, with motorists reporting delays of up to 45 minutes and council staff being forced to direct traffic.

The council confirmed this morning that work on the roundabout had been completed – although the King’s Gate section is still closed.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said the traffic restrictions are “counterproductive”.

He said: “It is always welcome to see improvements, but the works need to be carried out in a way that minimises disruption.

“We have seen long-term chaos in the Hazlehead area causing traffic headaches for motorists. There has been a lack of information about what is happening and the timescales. The closures dragged on and on, bringing difficulties and hindrance.

“Upgrades should be a positive experience and the experience locally has been counterproductive.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said roadworks are normally scheduled to take place during the summer holidays to minimise disruption.

He said: “Our roads team has a difficult task in co-ordinating the entire city roadworks programme into a very short weather window during the summer and autumn months.

“It’s a credit to our staff that we’re currently ahead of schedule.

“Works on principle roads are always undertaken during school holidays to minimise disruption, although these do sometimes extend into the new term.

“In the case of Hazlehead, we had to strike a balance.

“The easiest method of carrying out the work during a shorter period would have been to close the road entirely.

“However, we were mindful of the impact that would have on people accessing the crematorium, and would also have led to severe congestion on the Lang Stracht.

“The works on the Hazlehead roundabout and approach roads was completed last night, with only two strips on King’s Gate to be completed tomorrow.”

The longest period of roadworks ongoing in the city are in Peterculter. They started on July 8 by SGN and are due to last 80 working days to September 26.

Lower Deeside councillor M Tauqeer Malik said: “We suffered a long time with disruption from the AWPR. People are now having to wait in this massive queue but we can’t do anything about the works.

“The council tries to carry out the work during the summer months so there is less pressure.”

Councillor Jackie Dunbar, SNP operations spokeswoman, said: “Roadworks are an inevitability but we need to ensure that, where possible, they are properly planned to limit the impact on local communities and businesses.”

Traffic hold-ups are also being caused by SGN’s work on King Street, close to the junction of Orchard Street.

Roadworks were cleared from King Street yesterday, but Orchard Street remains closed, as well as a section of Linksfield Road.

The work started on August 8 and is due to take 34 working days to complete.

A spokeswoman for SGN said: “All our planned roadworks are discussed in close consultation with the local authorities to try to reduce disruption as much as possible.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to emergency work, we’re unable to give advance notice. We always work as hard as possible to get this completed as soon as possible.”

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “Scottish Water works closely with local roads authorities across Scotland to plan and co-ordinate road works, with at least three months’ notice required for high-impact works wherever possible.

“We always seek to keep residents and businesses well informed about upcoming works.”