Around 500 homes in Aberdeen affected by water issues for four hours

Scottish Water have estimated that 500 homes in Aberdeen experienced issues with their water supply today.

The team were carrying out essential maintenance works on a water storage tank near North Anderson Drive when a fault occurred this morning.

It is thought that around 500 homes in the north of Aberdeen have experienced changes to their water supply.

Some experienced no water supply, while others may have noticed a lower water pressure than normal. Scottish Water advised that some water may be slightly discoloured while they carried out the work.

Just to let you know, repairs have now been completed in #Aberdeen #AB16 #AB24 and supplies restoring. Thanks for bearing with us!

A spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to customers on the north side of Aberdeen who experienced disruption to their water supply this morning.

“A fault occurred while our team was carrying out essential maintenance work on a water storage tank near North Anderson Drive. Work is currently under way to restore normal service to all customers and the water network is expected to gradually recover over the next two hours.”