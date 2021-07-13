Around 40 jobs to be created as former oil and gas office building turned into private healthcare facility

Around 4o jobs are to be created in Aberdeen with the conversion of a former office building in Dyce into a private medical clinic.

The old Wood Group building, located on the corner of Wellheads Place and Wellheads Crescent, will now be used to treat patients using X-rays and MRI scans as well as offering minor procedures and physiotherapy.

It is hoped that the new facility run by TAC Healthcare Group will also be able to assist with Covid-19 testing while the pandemic is ongoing.

The firm applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to change the use of the two-storey building.

A statement by Aurora Planning issued with the application stated that the clinic would provide occupational heath services and covid-19 testing to help meet a “significant deficit in operating capacity” in services privately as well as through the NHS.

Would create 40 jobs

The statement added that the proposal would create 40 jobs and provide a new service for residents in Dyce and across the city.

Admin staff at The Aberdeen Clinic have been working from the Dyce building since July 2020.

Prior to the clinic staff move the building had been empty for six years with no other occupants identified.

Aberdeen City Council granted the application stating that it the change of use would not conflict with surrounding businesses and it was in a “reasonable” location.

The proposal was approved subject to conditions.